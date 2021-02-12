A construction worker in Anfield, England, lost his arm and spent three months in a coma after accidentally setting fireworks in his bed. It is reported by the Daily Mail tabloid.

On 12 September 2017, then 25-year-old Paul Carr was preparing to celebrate the Night of Fireworks, also known as Guy Fawkes Night, which is celebrated annually in the UK on 5 November. Initially, he told paramedics that he ground pyrotechnics in a blender to get gunpowder. However, he later admitted that he combined the two explosives to make a powerful salvo of fireworks.

Carr’s mother and eight-year-old cousin were on the floor below when an explosion occurred in the house. They inhaled smoke, but were generally unharmed. The man who caused the explosion lost his right arm and received severe burns to his chest and limbs. Due to complications, he was put into an artificial coma, in which he lay for three months.

The victim’s neighbor claims that the explosion occurred at about 17:00 local time. According to him, a fire brigade arrived on call, extinguished the fire, cut off the gas and electricity and evacuated the residents of the house. “We were placed in a hotel and told that we would live here in the near future,” he said.

When Carr came to his senses, he was accused of an explosion that threatened the lives of people and caused damage to the rented property: a room on the second floor and part of the roof burned down due to homemade fireworks. The man was sentenced to 20 months in prison with a two-year suspended sentence. He also needs to undergo 20 days of rehabilitation.

Earlier it was reported that in China, a child tried to set off fireworks and accidentally blew up a sewer. According to the police, the cause of the fire was the reaction of the fire from the fireworks with methane accumulated in the sewer shaft.