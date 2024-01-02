Home page World

That was probably the last time that Mike Turner blindly trusted his navigation system. The safari tour guide did not land at the destination but was scared to death.

Bremen – Safari tour guide Mike Turner learned the hard way that the shortest route is not necessarily the best. The Brit was traveling in his vehicle and relied entirely on his navigation system. A mistake that put Turner's life in danger.

As the South African Police Service reported, he entered the address in Mozambique into the navigation system – as he always did. And wanted to pick up guests for his next tour. When he set off, the navigation system had calculated what was supposed to be the shortest route for him. Turner followed her, not caring about the danger he was heading into. The GPS guided Turner downstream. There he came off a bridge.

15 hours in mortal danger: rescue workers cannot reach Mike Turner immediately

Torrents swept the Briton away in his car. He accelerated and Mike Turner managed to drive against the current and wedge his vehicle between the Komati River and a narrow bridge. But his adventure didn't end there.

The Komati River flows through South Africa, Eswatini and Mozambique, where it flows into Maputo Bay. The river joins the Crocodile River near the border of Mozambique (Mike Turner's destination). Turner knew his life was in danger.

In the Komati River between crocodiles: Mike Turner had to wait a long time for help. © South African Police Service

He did the only right thing: Turner called 911. But the conditions were so unfavorable that the rescue workers couldn't easily get to him. The safari tour guide had to stay in the car for over 15 hours – despite darkness, cold and crocodiles.

I was absolutely terrified.

As a safari tour guide, Mike Turner is used to a lot, but a situation like this frightened even the expert. Crocodiles have inhabited our earth for over 200 million years. They can be very dangerous to people. Crocodile attacks are life-threatening: A man in Australia barely survived an attack. If a crocodile feels threatened or is hungry, it may also attack humans.

Rescue in the 15th hour: Helicopter brings Mike Turner to safety

The rescue team was also aware of the danger Turner was in. Pottie Potgieter led the rescue operation and spoke to media at the scene saying it must have been a “tremendous night” for Mike Turner. The Sun quotes Potgieter: “He thought he was going to die”.

According to local media reports, a walker had died in the Crocodile River just a few hours earlier. His remains were found. Crocodiles are said to have eaten parts of the corpse.

However, Mike Turner did not suffer this fate. After 15 hours he was finally brought to safety with the help of a helicopter. According to media reports, Mike Turner suffered shock and was dehydrated. But overall he escaped with a shock. Maybe from now on he will take a look at the good old paper map before every trip. (nhf)