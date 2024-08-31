Tragedy in Bari, man kills wife and then takes his own life with the same weapon: the heartbreaking discovery made by his son

A truly heartbreaking episode is what happened on Friday, August 30, in an apartment located in the city of Bari. An 84-year-old man ended his life wife 83 years old and then he committed the extreme act on himself.

As is usual practice in these cases, all investigations are underway into the incident. Even if for now the dynamics seem to be quite clear. Only further updates will provide concrete answers on what happened to the couple.

According to initial information released by some local media, the tragedy occurred on the day of Friday August 30th. Precisely in a house located in via Lucarelli, which is located in the city of Bari. The son of the two pensioners initially tried to contact them by telephone, but since he had not received a response so far, he went to check in the house.

However, it was only when he entered the room that he realized what had happened. Both parents they were lifelessit would seem in the bedroom. From here the timely alarm to the police and also to the health workers, but the latter had no other choice than to witness their heartbreaking deaths. The truth, however, emerged only from the first inspections.

The wife’s murder and the husband’s extreme gesture: what emerged from the investigations

The officers who intervened, as per usual practice, immediately started all the investigations routine. However, from the first investigations, a sad reality emerged. The gentleman would have first put an end to life of his wife and then he would have turned the weapon towards himselfto end his life.

It would seem that the woman he was no longer self-sufficient and that it was her husband who took care of her. It was enticed and she couldn’t do anything on her own anymore.

Obviously this is just one first reconstruction of what happened, but only further investigations by the officers will reveal what really happened in that house.