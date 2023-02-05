In an apartment on Houtmolenstraat in Pelt, Belgium, a man killed a woman and her two children on Sunday evening, after which he fled. The perpetrator was found dead later that evening, the Public Prosecution Service confirms. The village is located just across the border at Valkenswaard, near Eindhoven.

It is not clear when exactly it happened. Around 5.45 pm the first police vehicles and emergency services were noticed in the street. The fire brigade of the North Limburg zone was also called in to, among other things, place a tent to accommodate the victims, including a young toddler and toddler.

The Public Prosecution Service of Belgian Limburg was informed, after which a judicial investigation was started. The federal judicial police of the province have also been called in. A search was launched to find the man responsible for the drama. It would have been found in the meantime on the Breugelweg, about 2 kilometers away.

Bosnian family

It would be about a Bosnian family that is involved in a divorce. A neighbor of the family testifies: ,,The mother lived here alone with a child of three and a baby of eight or nine months. But the couple had been separated for some time.” According to the neighbor, the two had often argued. “I’ve heard some thumping every now and then, but never a beating argument.” The local resident would also have heard a woman calling, but does not know who the sound came from.

Furthermore, the family was not really known in the street. “She was a lovely woman. The children too, I sometimes ran into them in the hallway of our apartment,” says a resident of the flat. “They lived here for a couple of years, I think. We didn’t have much contact. The eldest child went to school nearby.”

You can talk about suicidal thoughts anonymously: chat via 113.nl, call 113 or call 0800-0113 free of charge.

