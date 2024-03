Man who killed three people in Pennsylvania was arrested after being barricaded in a house for hours | Photo: Pixabay

A man shot and killed three people and barricaded himself in a house armed with a rifle in a city near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in the United States. Hours later, he was arrested.

Police issued an alert asking the people of Falls Township to stay in safe locations while they searched for the suspect.

According to NBC, the police attributed the attack to Andre Gordon, a 26-year-old African-American man, tall and thin, who was wearing a black hoodie in the episode.

According to information from CNN, the victims were the attacker's stepmother and sister and a woman with whom he had two children.

After committing the crimes, the suspect broke into a residence. The residents managed to escape, but he remained there without surrendering for hours on Saturday afternoon.

After the attack, it is suspected that he fled in a stolen vehicle. The car was found in the city of Trenton, New Jersey, about three hours later, according to ABC 6. The owner of the stolen vehicle was unharmed.

With the shooting, the St. Patrick's Day parade, which is quite traditional in the United States, was canceled in the city.

O Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiropublished on his social network X (formerly Twitter) that he asked the state police to work with local authorities and for people in the region to remain sheltered.