A man armed with a knife killed a teacher at a high school in Arras (northern France) this Friday. in an attack that the justice system is investigating as terrorist, almost three years after the murder of another teacher at the hands of a jihadist.

The events occurred on Friday morning at the Gambetta high school in the city, wrote the Minister of the Interior, Gérald Darmanin, on the social network X (ex-Twitter), specifying that the attacker was arrested.

Videos circulating on social networks show a young man, dressed in black pants and a gray jacketfighting with several adults in the courtyard, visibly armed, before heading to the center door.

Depending on the prefecture of the area, the perpetrator of the attack shouted “Allah Akbar”, a formal expression of faith used by Muslims and used by the perpetrators of the jihadist attacks that shook France in the last decade.

The author, of Chechen origin, He was registered by the authorities in the national security registry and his brother was also detained near another school center.but without weapons, according to the first police information.

No students were injured and, in addition to the deceased teacher, a security agent, who was stabbed several times, and another teacher were seriously injured, according to several sources.

🇨🇵 | URGENT: One teacher killed and two people seriously injured in a knife attack at a school in France, confirms French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin. pic.twitter.com/cPmvYmBZMw — World Alert (@AlertaMundial2) October 13, 2023

The Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor’s Office (Pnat) announced the opening of an investigation for murder and attempted murders in relation to a terrorist company, among others. The students and staff of the high school were confined to the center, a police source said.

“Remain calm and follow the instructions to facilitate the return to a normal situation,” the prefecture wrote in X.

Security forces cordoned off the area around the center, where firefighters and first responders were also deployed, AFP journalists noted. The parents of the students were also stationed in front of the high school.

‘We entrenched ourselves’

A philosophy teacher who witnessed the attack, Martin Dousseau, described a movement of panic during a break between classes, when students found themselves face to face with the gunman.

A police operation in the middle of the Gambetta lycée in Arras. The author of the incident was questioned by the police. — Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) October 13, 2023

“I wanted to go down to intervene. He turned towards me, chased me and asked me if I was a Geography and History teacher,” indicated the man, who specified that the victim was a French teacher at the center.

“We barricaded ourselves, then the police arrived and immobilized him,” he said.. The French president, Emmanuel Macron, will travel to Arras this Friday, as well as the Minister of Education, Gabriel Attal, the French presidency and the latter’s entourage told AFP.

These events occur almost three years after the murder on October 16, 2020 in Conflants-Sainte-Honorinenorthwest of Paris, by Professor Samuel Paty, 47 years old.

Abdoullakh Anzorov, a Russian refugee of Chechen origin, stabbed and beheaded him for showing caricatures of Muhammad in class. during a course on freedom of expression. The police shot him down.

