Fox News: In California, a man killed a pregnant sister and burned her body in a trash can

A man has been arrested in the US state of California on charges of murdering his pregnant sister and attempting to burn the body. This is reported by the TV channel fox news.

According to investigators, Aaron Jamal Dudley, 41, stabbed 26-year-old Rebecca Logan several times with a sharp object while they were at home, after which he moved the body in a garbage can to a nearby alley, where he set it on fire. The man then tried to escape but was apprehended – eyewitnesses photographed Dudley as he set the fire, which helped identify the perpetrator.

Logan was 36 weeks pregnant. Dudley is charged with the murder of Logan and her unborn child. He is imprisoned in the Fresno County Jail. It is known that in 2021 he was already detained by the police for 72 hours.

Earlier it was reported that a resident of Ufa quarreled with his wife and burned her alive in front of their daughter.