On his way to the Pink Garden to explain the measures with which he plans to face the wave of mass shootings that devastates the country, Joe Biden learned the details of the last one: A former football league player broke into the home of a doctor from 70 years who had treated him and shot him and how many were there, before turning the gun on him. Result: six dead, including the gunman, the doctor, his wife, two grandchildren aged 5 and 9, and a man who worked at the house.

“For the love of God, this is an epidemic and it has to stop,” said the president, shaken. You know well that you have little room for maneuver. His party only breaks the tiebreaker in the Upper House with the vote of the vice president. The opposition is a unique bloc that did not scratch a vote for the American Rescue Plan that seeks to relaunch the economy after the pandemic. His own party is full of conservatives like Senator Joe Manchin, who woke him up this Thursday with an opinion piece in which he opposes weakening the Senate rule known as ‘filibuster’ that forces him to obtain an absolute majority to pass legislation.

Biden hasn’t thrown in the towel, but with nearly half a century of experience in Congress, he knows that even when a bipartisan climate reigned, it took many years of negotiations to get any gun control legislation through. Meanwhile, firearms kill 316 people every day in the United States. “We still had the flag at half mast for the murders of eight Asian Americans in Georgia when we learned that ten people had lost their lives in another mass shooting in Colorado,” he said. “And you probably haven’t heard it, but in the few days that separated the two incidents, less than a week, there were another 850 shootings that left 250 dead and 500 injured.”

THE KEY: New measures. The Government wants to increase the control of the pistols that can be mounted at home

The one in Boulder was carried out with a stabilizer that “essentially turns a track into something hellishly more accurate than a mini rifle,” he said. That is why one of the announced measures is to treat these lethal devices “with the seriousness they deserve.” In other words, paying the Department of Justice $ 200 to have the buyer’s criminal and mental history investigated “just like buying a silencer.”

With the executive authority available to it, it will also end the innocent treatment given to the so-called “ghost weapons”, a kit that allows a weapon to be assembled at home in just 30 minutes without anyone knowing whether whoever buys it “is a criminal or a terrorist. ‘ The president wants them to meet the same control requirements but also for manufacturers to identify components with serial numbers.

And while federal legislation addressing the big issues of banning the sale of automatic weapons or enforcing wait periods to thoroughly vet those who require a gun license is difficult to come by, it will help states enact “red flag laws” that allow the withdrawal of weapons by court order to those that the courts consider to represent a danger to them or their family members. “Every month 53 women are shot by their intimate partner,” he recalled, an invisible figure that makes the Spanish pale.

That will not prevent tragedies like that of the York doctor and his family in South Carolina, where “nothing makes sense,” admitted Sheriff Kevin Tolson on Thursday, but it will lower the death toll of the shootings that do not even appear in the newspapers and it will be ” just the beginning, ”promised Biden. “We are not going to give up.” Shortly after, the Bryan (Texas) police added another to the list: “multiple victims” in a furniture factory, with six ambulances on the way and the gunman on the run.