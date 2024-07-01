News9Live: In India, a man shot his ex-lover on her wedding day

In India, a young man killed his former lover who was preparing for her wedding in a beauty salon. About it reports News9Live.

Kajal Ahirwar, 22, from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, went to a beauty parlour to get her make-up done on her wedding day. A short time later, an armed young man named Deepak, who had previously been in a romantic relationship with the girl, barged into the premises.

The man accused Ahirvar of betrayal and demanded that she come to him. The girl refused. Then the former lover knocked down the door to the hall, fired several shots and ran away. Ahirvar was taken to the hospital, but the doctors could not help her.

The crime was committed in front of the girl’s relatives. Investigators found out that Deepak and Ahirwar grew up in the same village. The police are currently searching for the man.

