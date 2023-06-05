Home page World

Split

Emergency doctor (symbol image). © Fabian Geier / Einsatz-Report24 / Imago

In Mannheim, a 33-year-old allegedly killed his ex-partner with a kitchen knife on Monday morning and then judged himself.

Mannheim – Early Monday morning, the police in Mannheim received an emergency call. The emergency services then found a 33-year-old man and his 36-year-old former partner dead in an apartment on the Neckarauer Waldweg. The investigators assume that the man first killed the 36-year-old and then himself with a kitchen knife. Two of the couple’s three children were in the apartment at the time of the crime, but according to the police they are doing well.

Man kills ex-partner and then himself: Two children in the apartment at the time of the crime

According to information from Monday, the police and prosecutors assume that the 33-year-old man stabbed the 36-year-old in her apartment with a kitchen knife and then killed himself. The knife was secured at the scene. The police were alerted at around 2 a.m. – presumably by the woman who was still alive or by the man shortly before his suicide. A police spokesman explained the background when the emergency call was made.

The couple’s two- and three-year-old children were in the home at the time of the crime. According to the police spokesman, the two boys probably would not have noticed anything about the crime. The couple’s third child, a 14-year-old daughter, was not at home Monday morning but is also doing well. The motive of the alleged perpetrator is still unclear. It is also being determined whether the man was still living in the apartment with the woman or was just visiting.

Femicide in Germany: Every third day a woman dies at the hands of a partner or ex-partner

More than a hundred women die in Germany every year at the hands of their partners or ex-partners, according to figures from the Federal Criminal Police Office (BKA). Every day there is also a police-registered attempted killing of a woman, the number of unreported cases is likely to be significantly higher. Violence in relationships also remains at a high level in Germany, with 90 percent of the victims being women a BKA evaluation revealed. “Women are killed because they are women and are reduced to a thing, a thing. Far too many men still believe that women belong to them,” said Federal Family Minister Lisa Paus (Greens) in an interview in mid-May Colorful.

Jealousy, love and aggression against the women are often mentioned as motives. “Violence has nothing to do with love, but with power,” replied the Green politician. The fight against violence against women is overdue, said the minister. “Up until the 1990s, rape in marriage was not punishable, and Friedrich Merz voted against the overdue reform in the Bundestag at the time,” Paus recalled. Today there is more sensitivity to the topic, but still too little help. According to the Minister for Family Affairs, she intends to increase the number of women’s shelters and advice centers (bme/dpa).

“Have you had suicidal thoughts or have you noticed them in a relative/acquaintance? Help is available from the telephone counseling service: anonymous advice is available around the clock on the free numbers 0800 / 111 0 111 and 0800 / 111 0 222. Internet advice is also available at http://www.telefonseelsorge.de.”