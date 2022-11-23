Home page World

Split

Violence in the USA: At least six people were killed by gunfire in a Walmart supermarket. The shooter is also dead.

Chesapeake – Several people were killed and injured by gunfire at a Walmart supermarket in Chesapeake, Virginia. The city administration announced this on Twitter late Tuesday evening (local time). The suspected shooter is also dead.

USA: dead and injured after shooting in the US Walmart supermarket

According to current knowledge, there are fewer than ten fatalities, a police spokesman told journalists on Wednesday night. According to media reports, at least five injured people were taken to hospitals. Nothing was initially known about the background.

As CNN reports, investigators suspect that the shooter was an employee or ex-employee of the supermarket. The suspect is said to have opened fire in the break room, according to CNN, citing investigators. Then he should have turned the gun on himself.

At 10:12 p.m. (local time), the police were alerted to a shot in a Walmart supercenter, said police spokesman Leo Kosinski. Upon entering the building, officials found “several dead and several injured.” It is a very big business, the search for other possible victims is still ongoing. Dozens of police cars and ambulances could be seen in pictures and videos in front of the mall.

Walmart: “We are shocked by this tragic event”

“It is sad. We are a few days before Thanksgiving. It’s a bad time for everyone involved, especially the victims. It’s awful,” added Kosinski. “Thank God I was late,” a night shift worker told local broadcaster WAVY TV. “We are shocked by this tragic event,” the retail giant said Walmart in a statement With. The company works closely with the police.

Chesapeake Mayor Rick West released a statement on Twitter. “I am devastated by the senseless act of violence that took place in our city last night. My prayers are with all those affected – the victims and their families, their friends and their employees.” The mayor of the city of 250,000 on the east coast of the USA also thanks the first responders for the quick deployment to the crime scene. Chesapeake is a tight-knit community and everyone is affected by the news.

Just over the weekend, five people were killed and 18 others injured in a shooting at a nightclub popular with gay, lesbian and trans people in Colorado. (dpa, ml)