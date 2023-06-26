Man kills a woman and a girl at a party of XV years in the community of Tuxpan de Bolaños, in the municipality of bolanos.

In the early hours of Sunday June 25, a subject assaulted two women and a girl with a sharp weaponreported the State Attorney’s Office.

The Police Station received a report from the traditional authority, that the attack took place at a known address in the center of Tuxpan de Bolaños, at approximately 03:30 hours.

“In a preliminary way, it was learned that a celebration of XV years was held in the place, where a fight allegedly arose in which The women were apparently attacked by a subject who fled in a vehicle Hilux pick up type, in red color “, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

In the place the injured women were located, for which the support of municipal medical services was requested, who were in charge of the transfer to the community hospital.

However, the 43-year-old victim lost his life aboard the ambulance, a 12-year-old girl died on hospital admission community. The third victim is reported stable. See also Mexico remains the country with the most journalists killed because of their work

Staff from the State Prosecutor’s Office went to the site and asked experts from the Jalisco Institute of Forensic Sciences to fix the evidence to integrate them into the investigation folder.