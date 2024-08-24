Ciudad Juárez— A man was reported dead in the early hours of Saturday, August 24, outside a home in the Partido Romero neighborhood.

The 59th victim of the crime of intentional homicide in August was found lying face down with no vital signs, but with traces of blood on the chest and no ballistic elements at the scene.

For this reason, he was identified by the authorities as a victim of intentional homicide with a knife.

The man was found outside the house at the intersection of Emilia Calvillo and Jesús Urueta streets, wearing blue jeans, light-colored tennis shoes and a black T-shirt.

Her body was left lying on the sidewalk, with the door of the house open, and a chair outside, as well as two parked vehicles, one of them apparently under repair, as it had a rock under the front tire on the driver’s side, and a shattered window.

In this incident, the arrest of a woman was also reported as the alleged perpetrator of the assault that ended in intentional homicide.