According to previous investigations, a 30-year-old man is said to have killed his 26-year-old wife with a knife. (Archive photo) © Lando Hass/dpa

After the bloody attack in a Mainz hotel, investigators assume that a man fatally attacked his wife with a knife.

Mainz – According to the autopsy, the 26-year-old hotel cleaner from Mainz was killed by her husband at her workplace. She died last Friday as a result of several stab wounds and cuts to her neck and stomach, according to the public prosecutor’s office and police in Mainz. The 30-year-old died of a ten-centimeter-long cut to his neck despite around 40 minutes of resuscitation attempts. According to the investigation, it is plausible that he inflicted the injury on himself.

According to reports, the 26-year-old was initially able to flee into the hotel corridor, but was attacked further there. She had defensive injuries to her upper limbs.

The autopsy did not reveal any defensive injuries on the 30-year-old. “The circumstances under which the man may have inflicted his fatal neck injury on himself are still the subject of investigation,” it said.

When police and rescue workers arrived at the hotel, the woman was already dead. Her husband still showed slight vital signs, but then died despite resuscitation. The woman could not be revived. The knife used in the crime was reportedly lying on the floor nearby.

The investigators did not initially provide any further details about the possible background and motive for the crime or their nationality. The couple did not have a residence in Germany. dpa