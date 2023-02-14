Detroit News: Man dies in shooting at University of Michigan

In the United States, at least one person has died in a shooting at the University of Michigan. About it writes newspaper Detroit News.

Police said the shooting took place near Burke Hall on the campus of Michigan State University in East Lansing.

University spokeswoman Emily Gerrant said the suspect is still at large. According to the TV channel ABC News, there were reports of “numerous victims”. The injured were taken to the hospital.

Michigan State Police, along with the university’s public safety department, local law enforcement and first responders, are on the ground, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said.

Earlier, on the Republic Square in Yerevan, next to the building of the Armenian government, there was an incident with shooting. The police identified the driver of the SUV, whom they tried to stop at the government building by using weapons.