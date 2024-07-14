The person who died in the attack against former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) at a rally he held on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania was identified Sunday as Corey Comperatore, a firefighter and father of two daughters.

At a press conference, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro revealed the identity of the victim, an avid supporter of the former Republican president.

“His wife and daughters have just experienced the unthinkable and unimaginable. My little brother just turned 50 and has a lot of life left to live. Hate knows no bounds and love knows no boundaries. Please pray for my sister-in-law, my nieces, my mother, my sister, me and his nieces and nephews because this seems like a terrible nightmare but we know it is our painful reality,” wrote Dawn Comperatore Schafer, the victim’s sister, on Facebook.

