The FBI shot dead a man who had threatened President Joe Biden on social media on Wednesday morning local time in the US state of Utah, and who had been under surveillance for months, the Federal Security Service reports. That happened a few hours before a planned visit by Biden to the state in the western US.

FBI agents shot and killed the man during a search in the city of Provo. It is not clear if he was armed. Craig Robertson, a man in his 70s who identified himself as a supporter of ex-President Donald Trump, posted a call for the murder of Biden and Harris in September, according to the indictment. Now it's time for one or two presidential assassinations. First Joe then Kamala!!!' said it in one of the messages. In another post that the accused, according to the indictment, published several days ago, he wrote, "I hear Biden is coming to Utah. I'm already dusting off my M24 rifle. Welcome, chief jester!'

Robertson had published numerous photos of firearms, according to the indictment. He also threatened Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland and district attorney Alvin Bragg who oversaw the investigation that led to an indictment of Donald Trump in New York for paying $130,000 in hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. In a notice attached to the indictment, the defendant said he was on his way to New York to “fulfill my dream of wiping out Bragg.”

The document shows that the defendant was charged on three counts: interstate threats, threats against the president, and influencing, obstructing, and retaliating federal law enforcement officials through threats.

Arrest warrant

The Salt Lake City FBI said the shooting occurred as officers attempted to issue arrest and search warrants at the residence in Provo, south of Salt Lake City. The investigation into Robertson began in April and the Security Service was alerted in June, anonymous sources told ABC News. Investigators determined that the man's threats of physical violence were credible.

President Biden is currently visiting the western United States and will travel to Salt Lake City later Wednesday before speaking on veterans’ health care there on Thursday. Biden was briefed on the FBI raid, said a White House official, who referred to the FBI for further questions on the matter.

The Secret Service, which provides protection to the president, vice president and their families, said in a statement that it was aware of the FBI’s investigation “involving a person in Utah who made threats to a protected person.”

