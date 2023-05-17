Home page World

From: Kilian Bäuml

A man was killed in Berlin-Gatow. © David Inderlied/dpa/Symbolbild

The Berlin police informed about a murder in the district of Gatow. The alleged perpetrator is apparently on the run.

Update from 3:31 p.m.: Mary Poppins Elementary School, also located in Gatow, warned of a potential danger from an armed man. The reason for this was the rumor that an armed and masked man was said to have been seen nearby. In a written communication that is available to the RBB, it is said that the police have therefore combed the area with heavy equipment. Later the all-clear was given and it was announced that there was no danger.

Man killed in Berlin – alleged perpetrator on the run

First report from May 16, 2:41 p.m.: Berlin – A man was killed in the Gatow district of western Berlin in the Spandau district. As the RBB reported, the victim was shot. The crime is believed to have happened around 12 p.m. The police announced on Tuesday afternoon that the alleged perpetrator had fled. So far, the background to the fact is still unclear. More information about the victim and the suspect should only be available later.

A police spokeswoman said that rumors on the Internet that an armed and masked man had been sighted nearby could not be confirmed at this time. Gatow belongs to Spandau and is located on the western edge of Berlin on the Havel. (kiba/dpa)