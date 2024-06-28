The Civil Police has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the death of Júlio César da Silva, aged 60, occurred on Wednesday, June 26 after being attacked by a neighbor in the middle of the road in Ribeirão Preto.

The suspect, Sérgio Salomão Bernardes, was arrested in flagrante delicto and the court ordered preventive detention. The case is being treated as a homicide. Police are also investigating whether the crime was planned.

Witnesses said the suspect displayed aggressive behavior and threatened residentsin addition to frequently violating the rules.

Who is the suspect?

Sergio Salomão Bernardes, 48 ​​years old, He is accused of assaulting and murdering his neighbor. According to the Civil Police, there are a number of complaints filed by other residents of the Parque Residencial Jardim das Pedras condominium, in the East Zone of Ribeirão Preto.

Approximately five thousand people live in the apartment complex in the Jardim Paulistano neighborhood. Police reports involve crimes such as harassment, threats to physical and psychological integrity, and injuries, committed within the residence.

Who is the victim?

Júlio César da Silva was born in Franca (SP) and He lived for years in the Jardim das Pedras condominium. He had three brothers.

“He was a very good man, he didn’t fight with anyone, he got along well with everyone, he didn’t have any problems in the condominium. He was very loved and everyone is very sad about that,” said housewife Valéria Maciel.

The victim’s brother, Marcos Antônio da Silva, also praised Júlio César.

“Everyone liked him. I was even touched when people told me they liked him. He was very sentimental about people. I was always kind enough to bring a piece of fruitthat kind of thing,” he commented.

How was the suspect’s behavior?

On Monday, June 24, one day before the crime, the condominium filed a lawsuit to evict Sérgio from the residential complex due to his extremely aggressive behavior, disturbance of public order and death threats against members of the administration and residents.

According to the administration, the episodes of disrespect for people and the rules of the residence have been going on for more than a year.

According to the lawsuit to which EPTV, a subsidiary of TV Globo, had access, Sérgio lives alone in the apartment in one of the condominium blocksinherited from his deceased mother.

The property was even the subject of a seizure action due to the delay in the monthly payment of the condominium fee. According to the lawsuit, the amounts have not been paid since 2015, which led the court to order the auction.

The lawsuit also states that Sérgio threatened to fly the apartment with a gas cylinder or knock down walls with sledgehammers.

The images from the residence’s security cameras show the valet intimidating neighbors with knives, insulting people, making noise with a sledgehammer at night and provoking fights and arguments with those who questioned his attitudes.

According to the document, Sérgio had already admitted to being a drug user several times, and even said that he trafficked narcotics, such as marijuana.

After successive fines and administrative notices, in addition to several police incidents, on March 24, 2024, residents held an assembly, through a petition, and unanimously approved the adoption of measures to expel Sérgio of the residence.

“Respondent’s antisocial behavior has made living with the residents unbearable, and there is an imminent risk of serious and irreparable tragedy, whether to Respondent himself, a resident, or an employee,” the petition reads.

While lying on the ground, Julius Caesar was stomped on the chest repeatedly by his attacker. Photo:Screenshot, security camera. Share

How did Julius Caesar die?

Despite the commotion in the condominium, the murder took place in the center of Ribeirão Preto. According to a witness’s testimony to the Civil Police, Tuesday, June 25th, around 2:30 p.m.Sérgio and Júlio César were walking along Barão do Amazonas Street, near Mariana Junqueira Street, when they started an argument.

The witness said that Sérgio suddenly punched Julio César in the face, causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. While lying on the ground, Julio César was repeatedly stomped on the chest by his attacker.

A team from the Metropolitan Civil Guard (GCM) that was passing by the scene intervened. The Mobile Emergency Care Service (SAMU) treated the victim, who suffered cardiac arrest and was transferred to the Holy House from Ribeirão Preto.

Despite the rescue, Julio César could not resist the severity of his injuries and died on Wednesday.

What did the suspect tell the police?



Taken to the police station, Sérgio declared that he acted in self-defense. The valet explained that he met Júlio César by chance while he was heading to Bom Prato, In the city center.

Sérgio stated that he took advantage of the meeting to talk to his neighbor, who allegedly incited other residents to use violence against him.

According to the valet, they both started arguing until Julio Cesar threw a bag at his face and tried to kick him. That’s when Sérgio says he kicked his neighbor, who fell to the ground.

However, the police officer in charge ordered Sérgio’s arrest in flagrante delicto.

Residents feared a disaster

On June 17, angry residents gathered in the courtyard of the condominium and held a protest. There was an attempted lynching of Sérgio, but no one was hurt. Once again, the Military Police were called in.

According to Vitor Luís Lobo da Silva, manager of the condominium, there was a constant fear of tragedy. After the meeting, the administration hired a lawyer to file the lawsuit and speed up the process of Sérgio’s expulsion.

Justice, however, has not yet ruled, despite the urgent request.

“People were under such a level of stress that they couldn’t sleep, they couldn’t get enough rest, and they were receiving this noise inside their apartment, inside their house, being disturbed. I thought it was going to get to the point where someone was going to try to take over justice into their own hands. The fact [del crimen] It happened outside, but it could have been, yes, inside,” Vitor commented.

Testimonies from neighbors

One of the residents who was threatened by Sérgio with a knife says there was no justification for the neighbor’s behavior.

“His motive was futile. If a spoon fell on the floor, the person on top would stomp his foot a little harder, a dog would bark, anything would motivate violence. He would curse and we had to shut up. [Golpeó mazos] Every day, at 2am, at 4am, at midnight, there was no schedule, he would bang and shake the entire building. Even neighbors outside the condominium, on Carlos Chagas Street, complained about the noise.“said the man, who preferred to remain anonymous.

Housewife Valéria Maciel says that many neighbors tried to talk to Sérgio, but the situation became unsustainable.

“Since Sérgio was a lot of work, everyone tried to ask him to stop, to talk. And he didn’t accept it, he got angry. Sérgio is complicated, he didn’t like being called. He was a person who banged on a piece of wood all night in the building, in his apartment, a mallet, he cursed, he shouted at the window. And He didn’t accept that I called his attention. He took away our peace. They always called the police, but they couldn’t do anything.”

WERLON CAESAR, MURILO BADESSA.

OR GLOBO BRAZIL (GDA).

*This content was made with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from O Globo (GDA), and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.