A macabre crime was solved during the last few days in Washington, United States, after a judge in that country found a man responsible for the murder of a 19-year-old young man.

According to international media, the event would have occurred in November 2020 when John Eisenman, a father, discovered that his daughter’s boyfriend had sold her into a sex trafficking ring.

Eisenman, 60, reportedly He attacked the main suspect in his daughter’s disappearance and hid the body in the trunk of an abandoned car.

Eisenman attacked the victim by hitting him in the head with a cement block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death.

The body was found by the authorities of that country, who began an investigation against the woman’s father.

Days before, Eisenman had undertaken the search for his daughter in the middle of a sex trafficking ring, managing to find her alive to take her back home.

However, the authorities determined that the subject was responsible for the death of the 19-year-old young man, who He was killed with a blow to his head with a cement block.

“Eisenman kidnapped the victim, tied him up and placed him in the trunk of a vehicle. Subsequently, Eisenman attacked the victim by hitting him in the head with a cement block and then stabbed him repeatedly, causing his death,” the authorities said.

