Man dies trying to remove poisonous snake from nursery. Deaths of this type are also quite rare in Australia

An Australian nursery teacher has died after being bitten by a brown snake, the second most poisonous on earth. After calming the children, frightened by the presence of the reptile, he tried to remove it when he was bitten by the particularly fast and aggressive reptile. Paramedics in the northeastern state of Queenslandcalled yesterday afternoon, found him in critical condition and, taken to Townsville hospital, he died shortly afterwards.

Deaths due to snake bites are rare in Australia, with only a handful of fatal attacks recorded each year. According to theAustralian Institute of Health and Welfare, every year around 200 people are hospitalized due to bites from brown snakes. “We have very good quality antivenin in Australia,” he told AFP Christina Zdenek of theAustralian Reptile Academywhich states that the best way to treat a snake bite is to “remain still, calm, and wrap the entire limb tightly with an elastic bandage.”