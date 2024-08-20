The perpetrator is said to have shot his victim in the head. A large police force was deployed, and the main train station was completely closed for around 25 minutes due to the police operation. Train traffic was completely stopped to prevent the perpetrator from escaping. According to a railway spokesman, regional and long-distance traffic as well as suburban trains, trams and buses were affected.

The trains had been running again since shortly after 10 p.m., but it was still too late. There were disruptions and track changes because the police operation continued. According to the Federal Police, tracks 7 to 11 remained closed until further notice for forensic investigations. S-Bahn traffic resumed at around 10:20 p.m., but according to RMV, there were still train cancellations and delays across the entire network.