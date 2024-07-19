Home page World

A suspect in the alleged murder in Herrsching am Ammersee has been arrested. (Archive photo) © Vifogra / Haubner/vifogra/dpa

A 74-year-old man was presumably killed in his house on Lake Ammersee. The suspect escaped, a public manhunt with photos followed. Now there has been an arrest.

Herrsching – In the case of the alleged murder in Herrsching am Ammersee, the fugitive suspect has been arrested in France. The arrest of the 22-year-old man from Serbia took place on Thursday, said a spokesman for the Upper Bavaria North Police Headquarters. The “Bild” newspaper had previously reported on the arrest.

The man is suspected of attacking and then killing a 74-year-old man in a single-family home in the Mühlfeld district. According to investigators, the victim’s wife was able to flee to a neighbor, who alerted the police. The suspected perpetrator is said to have fled in the meantime. Police found the man’s body in the house.

The police had previously searched for the man using public wanted photos. According to current information, the man had already been in Herrsching several hours before the crime, they said. This may be why he can also be seen in photos and videos, for example from surveillance cameras. The background to the incident is still unclear. dpa