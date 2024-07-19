Juarez City.- Tonight, a man who was driving his vehicle through the streets of the Morelos II neighborhood was deprived of his freedom.

The driver of a Nissan vehicle was intercepted by armed men on the streets of Oaxaca and Presa de Juchitengo. Witnesses reported the incident to the authorities by calling the emergency number 911.

When authorities arrived, they found the vehicle still running, with the driver’s door open. The identity of the person deprived of liberty was not revealed and despite an operation in the area, his whereabouts were not found.