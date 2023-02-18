the man who was deprived of his liberty in the area of ​​La Cima, in San Pedro, it was already releasedassured a source close to the investigation of the case.

However, as investigations continue, the Authorities did not provide details of the event.

The state of health of the person affected was not detailed, nor was the possible motive for the levantón, registered last Thursday.

According to the informant, after the report of the illegal deprivation of liberty, municipal and ministerial police in San Pedro began the investigation, which was later taken over by the Anti-Kidnapping Group.

He added that until yesterday no complaint had been filed about the fact, but the investigation began with the report received by the authorities.

The researchers confirmed that the illegal deprivation of liberty of man It was recorded around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday.

Initially, it was said that the events occurred at the intersection of Avenida Alfonso Reyes and Jerónimo Treviño, in the Colonia Palo Blanco.

But when they arrived at the place, they established that it was along the same avenue, but at the intersection with Montefalco street, in the La Cima area, near Casco.

Information collected by the police indicated that the victim is a man about 40 years old.

According to the report, hooded men They arrived at the scene in five vehicles, subdued the victim and took him away.

The source said that the agents analyze the images from the security cameras, both from businesses and individuals in the area, as well as those from the Municipality, in search of more information.

It was also not detailed when and where he was released by the criminals.