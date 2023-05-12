The bad smell that came out of a house and a large number of flies that flew around a door, were the details that allowed agents from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, in Florida, United States, to discover the corpse of a woman that had been hidden by her son for several days.

(You can read: Man murdered his neighbor with a deck of Pokémon cards: “He called me a fool”)

The decomposing body of 55-year-old Layni Carver was found in the corner of the floor of one of the rooms, between the bed and the wall.

The deceased woman’s son was identified as 36-year-old Justin D. Carver.

The surprising finding was reported on May 5, after the Police received a request for an inspection at the house, located on Turbak Drive, Punta Gorda.

“After knocking on the door several times without getting a response, agents investigated the perimeter and noticed a bad smell coming from the residence,” the police said in a statement.

The middle Law&Crime He points out that the uniformed officers also observed several flies flying through the door on the east side of the house.

(Also read: Is E. Jean Carroll preparing a new lawsuit against Donald Trump? These would be the reasons)

The officer in charge went to a window from where he saw a white man, who quickly got out of bed and He walked towards said door and secured it. Subsequently, the subject sat on a ladder while he looked at the ground.



The policemen asked him when was the last time he saw his mother, to which he replied that it was earlier in the week, but that he did not remember when.

The agents asked the suspect to let them into the house, but he replied that he did not have a key and that he had been locked inside.

The woman’s body was starting to swell, her skin looked marbled and was starting to peel off. See also Carlos III's first speech: "I want to honor the memory of my mother"

At the insistence of the police officers, the defendant finally left the house and waited outside the house with one officer while another inspected the house.

(Keep reading: Elementary school boys abuse a six-year-old classmate while recording her with an iPad)

The woman’s body was starting to swell, her skin looked marbled and was starting to peel off.

The cause of death of the woman is not clear, nor is Carver’s reason for hiding the body. When questioned about it, the suspect only expressed that he did not know.



The man now faces charges for failing to notify authorities of his mother’s death.

More news in EL TIEMPO

Amazing surgery: they removed a brain tumor from a young man who was awake and talking

The Vatican prepares a meeting of Pope Francis with Volodimir Zelensky

They had to hide under their vehicles: this is how they were captured on video shooting in Mexico

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL