After a man and a child were shot, the situation in Brandenburg remains confusing. The police have been on duty with special forces for more than 24 hours and are still surrounding a house.

Milower Land – shots from a residential building, an armed man who barricaded himself inside, an arrest and a child who is handed over to the youth welfare office: a large-scale police operation has been keeping a community in Brandenburg in suspense since Friday afternoon. The operation lasted more than 24 hours on Saturday afternoon. According to the police, there was a decision from the district court, suggested by the youth welfare office.

According to initial findings, the suspect, another man and a child with his mother were in the house in Milower Land when the emergency services arrived on Friday at 1:45 p.m. Shots are said to have been fired from inside the house. Numerous details are currently unclear – such as how the adults relate to each other.

A special police task force is preparing for the operation. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

According to the police, the mother left the house during the night and handed the child over to the youth welfare office. An arrest was also made late Friday afternoon. One of the men came out of the house with a weapon and was overpowered by police, a spokeswoman for the West Police Department told the German Press Agency on Saturday. According to the information, no one was injured.

No contact with the suspect in the house

According to the spokeswoman, the other man is still in the building. He is said to have fired the shots from inside the house. There is currently no contact with the suspect. The police are still trying to establish this, a spokesman said on Saturday afternoon. The house in the Vieritz district of Brandenburg is still surrounded, the situation is unchanged, it was said. The municipality of Milower Land has around 4,400 inhabitants, and around 300 live in the Vieritz district.

The situation remained confusing on Saturday. Residents expressed concern. The police had called on residents to stay in their homes. The mayor of the municipality of Milower Land called for prudence. The village is located about 20 kilometers northwest of Brandenburg an der Havel.

A dpa reporter reported a detonation in front of the house on Saturday afternoon. An armored vehicle started moving towards the building. The police initially did not want to confirm access until the afternoon. The police measures were still ongoing, it was said.

With their efforts, the police supported the youth welfare office in enforcing a district court decision. Due to an assumed risk to the child’s well-being, special units were also deployed to the site in the Milower Land district.

The background to the incident is still unclear

The exact background to the incident was initially unclear. A police spokesman initially did not want to provide any details about the armed person. Residents expressed concern. “You don’t know how it will turn out,” said 33-year-old Harry Meier to the dpa. Residents reported family disputes in the affected residential building in the Vieritz district.

Heavy equipment from a police special operations team rolls through the town. After an armed person with a child shot at the police, the operation in the Havelland district is still ongoing after around 20 hours. © Cevin Dettlaff/TNN/dpa

Meier lives on the outskirts of town, outside the cordoned off area. The house from which the shots were fired was located roughly in the middle of the village, he described. On the instructions of the police, citizens should remain in their homes for the duration of the operation. Residents who come from outside have not been allowed into their houses since the police operation.

Mayor Felix Menzel called on people not to take part in speculation on the Internet. “That’s no use, people should please wait,” said Menzel on Saturday morning in the “Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung”. “I hope that no one is injured – neither by the population nor by the emergency services.” The situation is worrying and extraordinary. “Hopefully everyone keeps their nerve.” dpa