from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/05/2023 – 7:00 pm

Share



A man organized an ‘on-air’ intervention to get a job. Cris Serrano, publicist from the United States, jumped with a parachute with a sign with the words ‘Open4Work’ (open to job opportunities, in translation) and caught the attention of recruiters. See the video here.

“I got fired last week. So I’ll be in free fall until I find a new gig – literally. If you’re looking for an award-winning creative who works hard, takes risks and knows how to build a parachute, get in touch. Don’t let your brand plunge to its death. Hire me instead,” wrote Cris on social media. The LinkedIn post had more than 49,000 likes.

+ Research shows 5.2 million young people between 14 and 24 without a job

Shortly after going viral with a video of the feat on the professional network, Cris was approached by Jack Peagam, CEO of the social application Linkup, who offered a proposition to the publicist. “Hey Chris, sorry I see you got fired. We have work for you,” said the CEO.

Serrano now plans his new career at Linkup and shared that being fired has taught him something new about life. “I was impressed with the support of everyone who shared my video,” said Cris.























