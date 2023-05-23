WOFL: US dog owner jumps on alligator to save pet from its mouth

An alligator in a park in Oviedo, Florida, USA, attacked a dog walking with its owners. About it informs WOFL.

A man and a woman walk their dog along the Ekonlokhatchie River in Riverside Park. An alligator more than three meters long suddenly emerged from the water and attacked their pet. The man jumped on the reptile to save the dog, which was in the mouth of the reptile.

The dog is currently being treated by a local veterinarian. His condition is unknown.

The Commission for the Protection of Fish Resources and Wildlife reported that they had issued a permit to capture the predator. The alligator hunter removed the reptile from the park. When encountering an alligator, pet owners are advised to keep them on a leash and away from the water’s edge.

Earlier it was reported that the alligator made his way into the yard of a resident of the city of Daytona Beach, Florida, USA, and bit his leg. At first, the American thought that a dog had grabbed his leg, but, lowering his eyes, he saw an alligator.