The mayor of Venice, Luis Brugnaro, shared the video of a man who jumped last Friday from the roof of a three-story building into the Grand Canal in Venice. The dissemination of the material on social networks was done with the intention that someone can identify the subject of the images.

“We should give this person a certificate of stupidity and many kicks…”, Luis Brugnaro, mayor of the Italian city, tweeted angrily.

He also explained: “We are trying to identify him, report him and his buddy, who made this stupid video to upload it to social networks and make it go viral.”

The unusual event took place last Friday and resulted in a police search ordered by the mayor of Venice; “We should give a certificate to stupidity and many kicks,” claimed Luis Brugnaro.

they do these stupid things

on social networks

for the likes

Likewise, in response to the act, he opined that it is necessary to “give more real powers to the mayors” in order to be able to fight “against vandalism”.



The video, less than a minute long, shows an individual standing on the cornice of a residence while being filmed by two people. In the background, you can hear some locals and/or tourists asking you not to jump from the roof. Undaunted by the comments, the latter prepares for the jump.

Finally, he takes off and throws himself chest-first into the water, resulting in a huge crash. Seconds after the “dive”, you can see how the individual emerges unscathed from within the channel, he goes up a ladder and proceeds to dry himself with the towel provided by one of the cameramen.

The mayor of Venice says this man needs a “certificate of stupidity” for jumping into the canal off the roof of a three-story building. The city is attempting to identify those involved in the dangerous stunt.pic.twitter.com/0G3Pv1cOTk — Wanted in Rome (@wantedinrome) March 24, 2023

During an interview later given by local media, the mayor of Venice stated that the local police were working to determine how the man could have entered the residential building -which is presumed to be a private property- and reached the highest part of it.

Brugnaro urged anyone who has seen the video to help identify the person, whom he referred to as a tourist. He also asked that they not “like” the video. “They do these stupid things on social media for the likes. We will use the full weight of the law to have him prosecuted,” he reported, according to CNN.

And he completed: “He risked his life in that jump, but he is also a criminal. They don’t understand the danger they create in this city. What if a boat was passing by?

For the safety of citizens, swimming in the Venice Canal is prohibited.

Background in Venice and other parts of Italy

In 2022, more than 40 tourists were arrested for swimming – most of them naked – in the canals of Venice. A few – two people in particular – even became detained by security forces for trying to surf the Grand Canal, recalled the American media.

This last case took place on last August. Those involved were also victims of the fury of the mayor of Venice. “Here you see two arrogant idiots who are making fun of the city,” Luigi Brugnaro defined on Twitter, where he also launched a call to find those responsible.

In order to speed up the identification of offending surfers, Brugnaro added an incentive. “To those who identify them, I offer them a dinner!”held.

That same August 17, those responsible managed to be located. “The two boards have already been confiscated,” explained the mayor and extended his thanks to those who allowed the cause to advance. “Thank you all for your collaboration,” he closed.

Two tourists went surfing in Venice’s Grand Canal. The city’s mayor called the surfers “idiots,” and they were eventually identified and found, with their boards being confiscated. pic.twitter.com/7odW1q3AHz —CBS News (@CBSNews) August 18, 2022

The capital of the Veneto region, however, You are not the only one who suffers these episodes. In the Spanish Steps, Rome, an American tourist was fined for causing $25,000 worth of damage after throwing her electric scooter. The same thing happened with a Saudi traveler who drove his Maserati through the same place.

In the same way, foreigners drove a car across the Ponte Vecchio (Old Bridge) in Florence or took a moped ride through the ruins of Pompeii.

There were tourists who even destroyed statues in the Vatican, were arrested for carving their initials on historical monuments Italians or stole pieces of the Roman Colosseum, from mosaic to important sculptural fingers.

