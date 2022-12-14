A Singaporean man was jailed for selling nearly $1 million worth of strawberry milk and coffee to North Korea. in addition to other incidents that violated the sanctions imposed against Pyongyang.

(Also read: US and its allies study ‘all options’ against North Korea)

The individual, Phua Sze Hee, 59, is a former manager of the beverage company Pokka International and He was sentenced to five weeks in prison on Monday after pleading guilty.

From 2017 to 2018, it sold drinks – mostly strawberry-flavored milk and others made from coffee – to various Singaporean companies, knowing the products would be exported to North Korea for sale.

North Korea is subject to a series of sanctions, especially by the United Nations, for the nuclear and ballistic missile tests it has carried out. Singapore suspended its trade relations with the country in 2017.

Phua Sze Hee did not earn any commission on those sales but was able to meet her monthly sales targets with them, according to court documents.

Those reports also indicate that a client introduced Phua to “a certain Kim, who was working as an ambassador at the North Korean embassy in Singapore” in 2014 and that he was later introduced to another employee of the legation.

“Pokka was not accused of any violation and has committed to ensuring respect for all national laws and UN sanctions, making sure it has no relationship with North Korea,” the company said in a statement on Tuesday, noting that Phua was a former employee and had acted against management policy.

Exporting goods from Singapore to North Korea can be punished by up to S$100,000 (about $74,000) or three times the value of the goods exported, as well as a jail term of up to two years.

Earlier this year, two Singaporean companies were accused of having exported whiskey, wine and other beverages to North Korea.

AFP

More news

Hanging protesters: Iran’s new repressive strategy against protests

China deactivates the application of controls that it used against the covid