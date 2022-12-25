Uruapan, Michoacán.- On Christmas Eve a couple was the victim of an armed attack in the San Juan Evangelista neighborhood in the municipality of Uruapan. The man passed away in the moment and the woman accompanying him survived with injuries.

Shortly after 5:00 p.m., when the couple was outside their home on the Camino a la Fundición, gunmen shot multiple times against the victims and fled instantly.

After the citizen report, elements of Civil Protection provided assistance to the woman who was injured and transferred to a hospitalThey also confirmed the man’s death at the scene.

We recommend you read:

After the arrival of the Municipal Police and the National Guard, the area was cordoned off while the Expert Services Unit of the Uruapan Regional Prosecutor’s Office was present to transfer the body to the Forensic Medical Service.