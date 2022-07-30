Culiacán.- On board a gray Audi Q5 2020 truck, a man was killed for a gunshot wound to the driver’s seat in Culiacán.

The events occurred along Las Americas and Descartes avenues from South to North

Rescuers came to confirm the death of the murdered person of the multiple shots They entered through the driver’s side window.

The truck was left with the engine running and the lights on, for the moment, the identity of the individual who was wearing a red Polo shirt has not been confirmed.

We recommend you read:

The unit was above the Central garrison and it should be noted that it circulated with plates from the state of Durango.