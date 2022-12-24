State of Mexico.- A man was murdered in the streets of the municipality of Cuautitlan Izcallisince he refused to hand over his belongings during an assault.

Neighbors told the police that around 7:00 a.m., they noticed a man injured by a firearm on Vicente Suárez street, almost on the corner with Agustín de Iturbide, in the San Francisco Tepojaco neighborhood.

When the emergency services arrived, they diagnosed the absence of vital signs due to the impact of a weapon on the head.

The municipal police guarded the crime scene during the work of experts.

Relatives of the deceased identified him, since he lived in the area.





