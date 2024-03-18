Essayi Essay – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 03/18/2024 – 9:53

A man was shot dead on Rua da Consolação, in the central region of the city of São Paulo, on Saturday night, the 16th. The case was recorded in front of a bar near Maria Antônia and Dr. Cesário Mota Júnior streets, area very popular with university students.

According to the Public Security Secretariat of the State of São Paulo (SSP), the victim was taken to Santa Casa, which is on the outskirts of the crime scene, but he did not survive his injuries.

“Military police were called to respond to the incident, at the indicated address, they found the victim shot,” said the SSP. Forensics and the Legal Medical Institute (IML) were also called.

The Civil Police of the State of São Paulo continues to investigate the case. which was registered as a homicide in the 78th DP (Jardins). There is still no information on who committed the crime.