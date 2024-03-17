Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/17/2024 – 20:10

An unidentified 52-year-old man was shot dead during a robbery at a residence in Itanhaém, in Baixada Santista, on the coast of São Paulo, on Friday, 15. According to the Public Security Secretariat (SSP-SP), the crime was committed by two suspects who broke into the house where the victim was with his wife and a friend.

The pair took a cell phone before fleeing the scene and, as of this Sunday afternoon, the 17th, they had still not been located.

The robbery (robbery followed by death) was registered at the Itanhaém Sectional Police Station, the SPP said in a statement.

The 52-year-old man was in the backyard of the residence when the robbers invaded the place.

One of the suspects approached him with a knife, while the other, armed, captured the victim's wife and colleague inside the house.

To defend himself, the victim grabbed a knife. Upon noticing the gesture, the armed suspect came out of the house and fired shots at the 52-year-old man, who was hit in the chest.

The Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) was called and confirmed the death at the scene. An expert examination was also called and tests were requested from the Legal Medical Institute (IML).

The individuals fled with a cell phone, according to the SSP. “Investigations are underway to identify and arrest those involved,” the ministry said.