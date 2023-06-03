Bolivia.- Luis Fernando Mercado Peralta, was sentenced to 12 years in prison for the murder of a man in Santa Cruz, Bolivia.

“I caught him raping a girl, tied him by the neck with a chain and dragged him“, confessed Luis Fernando for the murder of a man in the Ecological Cord in 2019.

The man admitted the crime and claimed to have caught the subject of abusing a girlwhich triggered his reaction.

The prosecutor of the Homicide division, Daniel Ortuño, presented a formal accusation against Luis Fernando, requesting the exceptional measure of preventive detention for a period of six months.

Criminal records of the defendant related to incidents that occurred in 2005 and 2017, as well as police records, were revealed.

According to Red Uno, Luis Fernando admitted his guilt and described the events that led him to murder a man.

“I caught that man vi*lando a girlWhat I did was go in slowly. In one of my backpacks I wore a thick chain, I grabbed him by the neck and dragged him to where I live. I’m honest, I have no reason to deny it. I have been vicious since I was seven years old,” said Luis Fernando.