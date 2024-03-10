PPolice have arrested a man in Berlin who is said to have damaged the monument to the murdered Jews of Europe. As the police announced on Sunday, the 47-year-old is said to have scratched the steles of the Holocaust memorial with spiked shoes that morning.

Central property protection employees noticed the man when he damaged two steles with his shoes. Police arrested him and the 47-year-old now has to answer on suspicion of damaging property to the public. The State Security Police took over the investigation.

According to the information, two property guards at the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe observed the suspect during the alleged crime and informed the police. Emergency services then arrested the accused.

The monument is a large field of around 2,700 concrete steles near the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin. It was opened in 2005. The memorial is the central German place of remembrance of the genocide against European Jews unleashed by the National Socialists, to which around six million people fell victim.