Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

Fishermen have been missing on the high seas for weeks. Miraculously, one of them is saved – after the coast guard has already stopped its search.

Washington – Two fishermen were missing in the open sea off the west coast of the United States for more than two weeks. The US Coast Guard Pacific Northwest had already stopped its search for the men, as the authority itself had previously announced. One of the two men was finally rescued, as the coast guard reports. His colleague, however, remains missing. Also Tourists have recently found themselves in distress due to the severe storm surge on the Baltic Sea coast.

Men do not return from boat trip – Coast guard searches 36,000 square kilometers of sea

The two men’s ship left the port of Gray Harbor, Washington, on October 12, according to authorities. The 13 meter long ship with the two men on board was actually supposed to return on October 15th. When this was not the case, the Coast Guard forces were immediately informed and began their search in the Pacific. Also The sea rescue team recently saved two sailors on the North Sea.

A fisherman spent two weeks on a small life raft before he was miraculously rescued. © US Coast Guard Pacific-Northwest

After 10 days of unsuccessful searching, the agency reported on X, formerly Twitter, that “the Coast Guard has suspended its search for the missing vessel pending new information.” According to their own information, the crews previously searched around 36,000 square kilometers of sea area, which roughly corresponds to the area of ​​North Rhine-Westphalia. “Our sincere condolences go out to the families during this difficult time,” it said on Twitter.

Coast guard stops search for missing men – man is found one day later

But just a day after the search was officially called off, the Coast Guard reported another unexpected news: “One of the two missing sailors has been found alive in a life raft. 70 miles (approx. 113 km) northwest of Cape Flattery, by Good Samaritans. The man was brought ashore.”

Good Samaritans, in Coast Guard language, are crews of private vessels who would voluntarily and without compensation provide assistance to a person or vessels in distress, such as the Crew of the cruise ship “Carnival Dream”, who rescued 17 people from distress at sea. Good Samaritans are expected to exercise reasonable care to avoid negligent behavior that worsens people’s situations, according to the Coast Guard.

“Drank three bottles of water”: Helpers in distress report rescue on the high seas

In this case, the two good Samaritans were Ryan Planes and his Uncle John from Vancouver, according to the news station BBC reported. In an interview, Planes explained, “I saw what looked like a life raft in the distance, ran in and pointed the binoculars at it, and then he fired a flare.” Then came the rescue: “We got him on the boat. He gave me a big hug and it was emotional.”

The man explained to the two helpers in need that he had already spent 13 days on the raft and could only survive by catching a salmon to eat raw. “We made him breakfast. He drank three bottles of water,” he continued. “He was pretty hungry, poor guy.” However, the man is in stable condition, according to the Coast Guard.

So far, neither the helpers nor the rescued person have commented on his missing colleague. However, the coast guard said: “The second one remains missing,” but the coast guard wants to stay on the case and “further investigate” it. However, the man’s survival is likely to be negligible; when the rescued man survived, the authorities declared that he “survived only as if by a miracle”.