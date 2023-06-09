Home page World

From: Bjarne Kommnick

Split

A man can’t fly Easyjet for ten years. In doing so, he was not guilty of anything, except having a fateful name.

LONDON – Easyjet has banned Brit Kieran Harris from flying with the airline for ten years. The 21-year-old gave the airline little reason for this. The reason for the flight ban is his name. Because as he told the British newspaper TheMirror explains that there was a mix-up that he had experienced more often in his life. Accordingly, he has a namesake who is said to have had a negative appearance more often. It’s not the first time the “popular” name has worked to the detriment of Harris.

Traveler is banned from flying for ten years – because of a mistaken name

Because in addition to the same first and last name, Harris and his namesake share another characteristic: their birthdays are on exactly the same day. When Harris wanted to fly to Alicante in southern Spain on May 25, the identical ID data of the two men proved his undoing. “My friend received an email at 6pm the night before the flight saying there was a 10 year flight ban and I was simply dropped from the booking.”

‘Was devastated’: Holidaymakers frustrated after unlawful flight ban

According to the airline, Harris received a “10-year no-fly penalty until March 15, 2031” “due to his past disruptive behavior.” Because his namesake was sentenced to a twelve-week prison term in 2021 after a flight with Easyjet for aggressive and insulting behavior. “I was devastated. I couldn’t quite deal with it.”

It was only when Easyjet asked for a photo of his passport that the mistake was noticed and the ban lifted. However, his experience with the airline was “frustrating” as under the circumstances he would have lost a lot of time getting to his flight. After all, he got the right plane on time, unlike a woman who accidentally got on the wrong plane and flew 1400 kilometers in the wrong direction.

The airline Easyjet has banned a customer from flying for ten years because of his name. © Patrick Pleul / dpa

Harris criticizes that the airline only contacted him the day before departure: “We booked the vacation a month ago and even checked in online over a week ago, so they had plenty of time to contact us.” Only briefly the following day before the flight he could have solved the problem with the airline; Rumor has it that there are even advantages to being the last to board the plane. However, this will presumably not have reduced the stress.

Because of the confusion of names: the police stormed the wrong house

The prospective accountant explains that a few months earlier, even the Metropolitan Police in London, with heavily armed officers in bulletproof vests, stormed his house because they had mistakenly identified him as the wrong Kieran Harris. His mother explains: “They stormed into the house, into his bedroom and forced him to come downstairs”.

Only after a ten-minute questioning did the officials realize that there had been a mix-up and that someone else was actually being looked for. The problems are so far-reaching that Harris is thinking about taking personal consequences: “I’m thinking about changing my name if that continues to happen.” So far, Easyjet has not responded to a request tz.de for IPPEN.MEDIA.