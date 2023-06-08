Home page World

Fatal accident in Austria: the balcony comes loose and kills a man (68). © FW Schruns

With friends, a 68-year-old actually wanted to renovate a balcony on a residential building in Austria. Suddenly, a concrete slab fell down and buried the man beneath it.

Bregenz – Particularly tragic: The fatal accident happened during a break from work. The man (68) passed under the balcony of a residential building in Austria. Exactly at that moment, the concrete slab of the balcony came loose and crashed down on him, the Vorarlberg police said on Wednesday evening. The concrete slab, four meters long and 12 centimeters thick, buried the man beneath it.

Austria: Concrete slab from the balcony kills a man (68)

With the help of two jacks, his work colleagues lifted the heavy concrete slab to rescue the unconscious 68-year-old, according to the police. The injured man was flown to the Feldkirch State Hospital in a rescue helicopter. The man died shortly thereafter from his serious injuries.

Balcony kills 68-year-old: police speak of structural defects

The concrete slab only had a small support on a wall ledge and was not installed professionally when the house was built in the 1970s, according to the police.

The victim worked with three friends on a balcony of a private house in Tschagguns, almost 70 kilometers south of Bregenz on Lake Constance. The men had set up scaffolding and wanted to mend brittle spots. When the 68-year-old walked under the balcony during a break from work, the record suddenly crashed and hit him with full force.

After the tragic accident, the Tschagguns fire brigade with two vehicles and 15 emergency services, the Schruns fire brigade with two vehicles and 14 emergency services, and a rescue team with two vehicles and eleven emergency services, including three emergency doctors, were involved in the operation. The federal police were also on site with two vehicles and five emergency services.

