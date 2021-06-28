Abadiel Martinez

Toluca / 06.28.2021 18:51:42

A man passed away this afternoon after being run over by at least two vehicles on central lanes of Paseo Tollocan, in the corresponding section of Toluca; those responsible fled at full speed and have not been located.

According to the first reports, the events occurred in the direction of Mexico City, near the Seminario neighborhood, where a man was walking on high speed lanes when he was struck by a vehicle.

However, seconds later he was hit by another vehicle, whose drivers improperly fled.

The area was cordoned off by local security elements, while agents of the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Mexico began the first investigations, and later transferred the body to the Forensic Medical Service.

