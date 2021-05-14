Time passes inexorably and with it the history that is reliably constituted is written, incorporating it into the existing one. Many people forge it by joining it to passages and situations that become part of the pages that magnify it. It is a simple path to integrate and thus share experiences with other groups. We all put the seed, so that it germinates, but few make up their roots with enough force to last over time.

Manolo, in accordance with the foregoing, you have known how to create and incorporate a part of the intangible history of the former province and today the Region of Murcia with the vignettes of Uncle Pencho.

You came to the old Muysiya in 1970, to take over the old Virgen de la Arrixaca hospital. In your daily “borneos” you were soaking up the city, orchard and palm trees in our garden. This made you think of the homeland: Melilla. Because of what you said to the family: “I think we will stay and live in Murcia.” At that moment our Matron came into play and with the idiosyncrasy that characterizes us, she welcomed you as an adopted son.

After a few months the Fuensantica instilled in you the phrase that the Creator told Adam: “It is not good that MAN is alone.” That is why you founded a magnificent family. Josefa and Pencho, a well-matched marriage. Having only one boy. Because he was very fond of the sea, he went to the friendly city of Cartagena. These knew how to surround themselves with a good patulea of ​​characters that exuded Murcia and who have lived impregnated with it. Those mentioned delighted the readers of THE TRUTH, from 1971 to 2020. A total of 18,250 cartoons, approximately, came out of your learned hands. You had the virtue of making our neighbors smile on a daily basis, with each one of them.

Through them you transferred, to public opinion, the daily problems that arose in any “roalico” of our land. Some of the “indilgabas” to the Consistory that had jurisdiction over them and those of more “cupbearer” to San Esteban. You were a faithful notary, since you attested to what was published. Each and every one of the Murcian regions had, at a certain moment, the vignette denouncing what was affecting them. The slogan ‘SOS MAR MENOR’ made a target, at first, among politicians but you have left without anything being definitively resolved.

This Sunday the people of Murcia publicly acknowledge the great work done by Manuel Sánchez Baena, better known as MAN. In an institutional act, the Hon. Murcia City Council, your wife and children will receive, posthumously, the scroll that is deservedly awarded to you as an Adoptive Son of the city of Murcia. I have to mention the immense joy you received for the award of the title, enjoying, fully, the wonderful Murcia. I was very lucky to be by your side in those moments.

Caten crillas !! Güena enjoyed that you allevastes !! The readers of LA VERDAD once again enjoy some of the cartoons that you drew and that the newspaper of your whole life offers us. Which in this way joins such a well-deserved tribute.

Manolo what I said, since that September 10, 2020, you are in a “cornijalico” of our hearts.