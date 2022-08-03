Culiacán.- Face up and with outstretched arms, a man was found dead on the outskirts of the Alturas del Sur subdivision in Culiacan.
The individual was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a navy blue shirt and a white shirt.
At the time of the arrival of the authorities, he was on top of a mound of rubble. The report was given from 10:00 p.m.
The discovery was made along the road that goes from Alturas del Sur to the Las Coloradas neighborhood.
So far the body has not been identified.
