Culiacán.- Face up and with outstretched arms, a man was found dead on the outskirts of the Alturas del Sur subdivision in Culiacan.

The individual was wearing blue jeans, black shoes, a navy blue shirt and a white shirt.

At the time of the arrival of the authorities, he was on top of a mound of rubble. The report was given from 10:00 p.m.

The discovery was made along the road that goes from Alturas del Sur to the Las Coloradas neighborhood.

So far the body has not been identified.

