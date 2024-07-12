Rooster seller killed in front of his wife in the Santa Rosa neighborhood in Tonalathe afternoon of Thursday, July 11.

The 64-year-old man He received four men allegedly interested in buying roosters on a property located on Felipe Ángeles and Mezquitera streets.

However, there was a disagreement and one of the subjects stabbed the elderly adult several times r, the attackers fled.

The wife of the man who witnessed the attack called the emergency number. However, when the man arrived, Paramedics confirmed the death of the elderly man.

The victim’s partner only noticed that the four men were dressed in black and escaped in a van.

The media outlet Notisistema stated that there is a C5 camera in the area that could be used to locate the perpetrators of this homicide.

On Thursday, July 11, six people were murdered in Jalisco, according to daily figures from the Secretariat of Public Security and Citizen Protection (SSPC).