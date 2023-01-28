Home page World

A man was crushed by a urinal in London. The emergency services could only determine the death of the man on Friday afternoon.

London/Munich – A tragic accident at work occurred in London. A man died on Friday afternoon (January 27) in Cambridge Circus in the center of the British capital. He was crushed there by a retractable toilet. About 25 emergency services tried to save the injured man. After more than two hours, they were able to free the man, but the emergency services could only determine his death.

London: Man crushed by toilet – and dies

London police announced the man’s accident on Twitter. He is said to have died while working on a retractable urinal. Also known as telescopic urinals, the toilets are sunk into the ground during the day. They are then available to passers-by at night. The telescopic urinal was introduced by Westminster City Council some 20 years ago to discourage urinating in the street like the BBC reported.

An ambulance, a rescue helicopter and firefighters were deployed to rescue the seriously injured man, police said. At 1.05 p.m. local time, the emergency services arrived at the scene of the accident and at 3.40 p.m. they were able to free the man. 25 firefighters were involved in the rescue operation, who used a winch, among other things. But the efforts were in vain. The deployed rescue workers could only determine the death of the man.

After disaster in central London: City Council wants to “support investigations in every possible way”

The City Council extended its condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man. “Our thoughts and deepest sympathy go out to the friends and family of the worker who tragically died at this West End site today,” said a spokesman for Westminster City Council. “We have been on site and supported our contractor and the emergency services and will support any investigation in any way we can,” he added.

