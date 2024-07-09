Home page World

From: Julia Hanigk

In India, a man is attacked by a snake. He owes his survival to an unusual resistance – and an old superstition.

Newada – Imagine you are sleeping peacefully and suddenly you are woken up by a huge snake. In most situations, this probably doesn’t end well for the person. This was demonstrated recently by an incident in Australia where a man lost his own life while trying to save a child from a snake. However, an Indian man was able to save himself from a similar situation.

Man in India is surprised by a snake – and bites back

The protagonist of this story is a 35-year-old railway worker from India who works in a forest area near the town of Nawada in Bihar. How newsweek.com reportedAfter a day’s work, he went to sleep and was unexpectedly attacked by a snake. However, he reacted with astonishing speed, grabbed an iron bar and bit twice himself. Loud IndiaToday it was even three times. It is difficult to imagine what it must have tasted like, but his resistance was effective: the animal died.

Superstition saves Indian worker: He bit snake to death

The snake also had a chance to bite the sleeping man. His colleagues took him to the hospital and gave him an antidote, according to the Times of India reported. Shortly afterwards, however, he was able to leave the hospital and is now recovering from the attack. The railway worker told IndiaToday: “In my village, there is a belief that if a snake bites you, you have to bite back twice to neutralise the poison.” So it’s like giving the snake its own poison back.

India is home to the “Big Four” – the most poisonous snake species

The exact type of snake has not been confirmed, however – and therefore it is not known whether it was really a poisonous snake. What is certain, however, is that many poisonous species are native to India. The Indian cobra, also known as the “spectacled snake”, is particularly well-known. It is one of the most poisonous species and is often asked to dance by snake charmers. The “Big Four” of poisonous Indian snakes also include the common krait, the Russell’s viper and the sand-scaled viper.

A man bit a snake back when it woke him up. Was it the poisonous spectacled snake native to India?

Snake bites are still responsible for many deaths in India

A global study A 2020 study on premature mortality in India estimates that there were 1.2 million deaths from snakebites in India from 2000 to 2019 – an average of 58,000 per year. The authors of the study point out that almost half of these cases affect people between the ages of 30 and 69 and most incidents occur in the home. “As a rough estimate, we estimate between 1.11 and 1.77 million snakebites in 2015,” the study says. The chained viper is the snake species most commonly responsible for bites.

The World Health Organization describes the possible consequences of these bites: shock, paralysis, bleeding, acute kidney failure and severe local tissue destruction. However, most deaths and serious consequences of poisoning from snake bites can be prevented by timely treatment.

The population of poisonous snakes is also increasing in Bavaria. In the Amazon, however, poisonous species are more common. Recently, however, a special one was discovered: a rare, giant anaconda. Its popularity, however, was its downfall – it was shot shortly afterwards. One biologist described this as a “blow to biodiversity”. (jh)