From: John Welte

A bear injured five people in the Slovak tourist town of Liptovský Mikuláš © T Taxi Liptov/Facebook

A bear has injured five people in the Slovakian tourist town of Liptovský Mikuláš in the High Tatras. On Friday, a tourist died after a bear attack.

Liptovský Mikuláš – The High Tatras in northern Slovakia and southern Poland are famous as the smallest high mountains in the world. At just 40 kilometers long, the High Tatras reach a height of 2,655 meters with their peaks. Every year it attracts millions of tourists.

The bear chased through the streets in the middle of the tourist town

At the same time, around 1,200 bears live in the High Tatras and the neighboring mountains. Predators usually avoid people. But on Sunday a bear got lost in the tourist town of Liptovský Mikuláš (approx. 30,000 inhabitants).

The animal had apparently gotten lost in a residential area and was running down a street. He didn't know where to go between the fences, so he frantically shook the bars at a sports field. The bear then ran in front of a school and near the mall.

Man is attacked by the predator in front of the camera

A video posted on social media shows him running down a street and eventually lunging at a man on the sidewalk. Several passers-by filmed the event. The bear then continued running.

Loud wionews.com The injured are between 10 and 72 years old. A 49-year-old woman suffered a shoulder injury and a 72-year-old man was treated for a laceration to his head. Local police reportedly eventually drove the bear out of town and back into the forest.

The locals are shocked: “I don’t feel safe. You never know when a bear will charge at us,” complained one Majka opposite zilina.standard.sk. “Where do we get the bears to walk around here like it’s their territory?” And further: “If I were to meet a bear face to face, I would have no chance of escaping because I have difficulty walking and I walk with a stick .”

Six teams are now hunting the bear in the forests of the High Tatras

Loud spravy.pravda.sk The city administration convened a crisis team on Sunday and declared a state of emergency on Liptovský Mikuláš. Six teams are now tasked with ensuring the safety of residents in the forests. Liptovské Mikuláš's spokeswoman, Viktória Čapčíková, told the newspaper on Monday. The patrols have access to a drone with a thermal imaging camera, night vision device, observation equipment, camera traps and service weapons.

The incident came just two days after the death of a 31-year-old woman from Belarus who was chased to her death by a bear in the Low Tatras in Slovakia.

A skier was attacked by a bear in North Macedonia last week. Another specimen ran in front of a car at night near Lake Garda. At the beginning of February, a bear chased hikers in neighboring Trentino. The province ordered the shooting, which caused controversy.