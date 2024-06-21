For stealing a Rolex watch allegedly costing half a million pesos and a gold chain, a 50-year-old man was shot and wounded in the parking lot of the Costco supermarket in Zapopan.
The Municipal Police of Zapopan reported on the afternoon of Thursday, June 20, that the man received a shot in one of the legsthe incident occurred on Rafael Sanzio and Vallarta avenues in the Camichines Vallarta neighborhood.
The subject confirmed to the uniformed officers that two men They stripped him of his Rolex watch and a gold chain.
The thieves fled on a motorcycle, Municipal Medical Services went to the scene to treat the victim and transfer him to an aid station, in a fair state of health.
Initially it emerged that the motive for the attack was the attempted theft of a vehicle, but the Police Zapopan ruled this out.
The Public Ministry was made aware of the facts, confirmed the Municipal Police.
