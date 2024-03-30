Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/30/2024 – 17:49

The Federal Police seized 3.2 kilos of marijuana that were being transported inside fish. The seizure was made this Saturday morning at Galeão Airport.

According to the PF, the cargo belonged to a man who was disembarking from a flight from Manaus.

The 22-year-old man was arrested in the act and, according to the PF, sent to the state prison system where he will remain at the disposal of the Justice.

He will be charged with the crime of interstate drug trafficking, which carries a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

The drug was identified by federal police officers stationed at the PF Special Police Station at Galeão International Airport (DEAIN), after routine inspection. The drug was hidden inside fish in a Styrofoam box.